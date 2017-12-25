‘Dragon Ball’ Animator Shares Festive Android 18 Sketch

The holidays are a special time for many folks, and that definitely includes many in the anime and manga industry.

@dragongarowLEE on Twitter, who also happens to be an official animator of the Dragon Ball franchise, has shared a piece depicting Android 18 in a way fans would never get see her otherwise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sketch shows an embarrassed Android 18 as she looks away. The reason she’s embarrassed is because she dressed from head to toe in a Santa Claus outfit with an adorable snowman earring.

Android 18 was also eliminated from the Tournament of Power recently, much to the chagrin of fans. But her elimination was brought on by a desire to keep her brother 17 from being eliminated, so fans have taken this moment in stride. This is also a result of Android 18 getting a great impression in the tournament overall such as her initial reluctance to join the Universe 7 team, her defeat of Ribrianne’s giant form, and many of her tag team special moments with Android 17.

@dragongarowLEE has also shared a holiday sketch featuring Vegeta and Bulma’s family celebrating Christmas, and a sketch of Yamcha that definitely showed an appreciation for the character not seen in quite a while on the actual series.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs. There have also been details shared over its possible story. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.