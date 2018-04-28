New ‘Dragon Ball’ Artwork Reimagines Bardock’s Showdown With Freeza

Dragon Ball has become a wildly popular series over the years thanks to its various science-fiction elements with even some of the space adventure stories in the canon seeming perfect for a classic science fiction film.

One such story is between Bardock and Freeza, as Bardock’s last stand was lovingly upgraded into a Flash Gordon-type of story with a new piece of fan-art.

The piece is titled “The Man Who Defied The Emperor” from artist Astor Alexander, who has provided several pulp-science fiction novella inspired covers for Dragon Ball Z‘s Android Saga as well. Along with sharing the above art of Bardock and Freeza’s encounter, Alexander’s Instagram page (which you can find at the link here) is teasing more “covers” in this series and they all look fantastic.

This art invokes the Dragon Ball Z film, Bardock – The Father of Goku in which Bardock tried to stand against Freeza when he found out the tyrant planned to kill all the Saiyans. His last stand unfortunately ends in a loss, but Bardock passes away happily knowing his son will come for Freeza some day.

Would you buy this kind of Dragon Ball book? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology!