‘Dragon Ball’ Goes Viral After Appearing on Biology Exam

Dragon Ball Z is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, and the franchise is bigger and more popular than ever. Not only did Dragon Ball Super: Broly take over theaters, but the series is even taking over video games, television, and all kinds of merchandise. It’s getting less and less surprising to see a fan of the series out in the wild, but one particular Dragon Ball fan’s shout out has gone viral for being completely out of left field.

As shared by Brutal10x on Reddit, Dragon Ball sneakily made its way into one of the questions in a Biology exam. You can see it below.

The particular question is asking where life begins on Earth, and the four potential choices are “in the ocean,” “in Earth’s core,” “in the atmosphere,” and the most hilariously, “on the Planet Vegeta.” Fans have absolutely loved this cameo for the series as it’s not a huge deal, but it’s a secret nod for those who get the reference. Fans have had all sorts of hilarious responses to this as they wonder whether or not Brutal10x selected that answer.

Some hilariously suggest that it really is the only answer to the question as the other options are “incorrect,” and some suggest that the answer can’t be Planet Vegeta as it just doesn’t make sense. Either way, this would be a fun detour for any student going through a tough Biology exam. Fans would most likely sign up for an entire class dedicated to the Dragon Ball franchise if they had the chance.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

