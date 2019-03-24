‘Dragon Ball Z’ 30th Anniversary Collection Ups Pre-Order Minimum

Dragon Ball is hitting milestone year with its anime, and fans are ready to celebrate the Saiyans in style. 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball Z, so Funimation has announced plans to release an anniversary collection of the anime. However, it seems those plans changed a good bit recently.

Not long ago, Funimation teased fans with some big Dragon Ball news, and it didn’t take much time for the studio to announce its plans. The licensor let fans know it has plans to rerelease Dragon Ball Z in a 30th anniversary bundle, but the sale required a minimum of 2,500 pre-orders to get off the ground.

Well, it was 2,500. Now, the minimum has been lifted to 3,000 units, and fans admit they’re a bit confused by the shift.

“This is the minimum build order for sets from our printers. This minimum makes sure that we can sell the product to you at an affordable price,” Funimation said about the number. The company went on to address the order increase, and Funimation was eager to throw Goku under the bus.

“Sorry! We let Goku do the math and, well… mistakes were made,” the company joked.

Over on social media, fans have mixed reactions to the change given the few details released about the collector’s edition set. Audiences are bemoaning the increased number while others are questioning if this bundle will be set in a 4:3 aspect ratio, a trait which fans of Dragon Ball Z have been asking after for years now.

So, have you signed up for one of these Blu-ray sets already? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

