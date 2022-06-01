Dragon Ball Z Poster Gives Classic Twist on Frieza vs Super Saiyan Goku

Dragon Ball Z gave us some legendary fights over the course of the shonen anime series, though you’d be hard-pressed to think of one as influential as the fight between Goku and Frieza on the Planet Namek. With this battle seeing the arrival of the Super Saiyan transformation for the first time, one fan has taken the opportunity to depict the struggle for supremacy in a classical style that sees both combatants giving radically new aesthetics that make each look far more menacing than before.

When Dragon Ball Super first arrived, it began with Goku and Vegeta fighting against the god of destruction, Beerus, wasting little time in bringing back Frieza to the forefront thanks to the Earth’s Dragon Balls. While Frieza played a significant role in the Tournament of Power Arc, he’s been absent from the following arcs that took place in the manga, aka the Moro Arc and the Granolah The Survivor Arc. Recently, a new television spot for the next movie in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, confirmed that Frieza would be making an appearance in the film featuring the return of the Red Ribbon Army though what the alien overlord will actually be doing is still a mystery.

Twitter Artist Justin96636 shared this amazing new take on the battle between Son Goku and Frieza, with the latter receiving a far more gruesome, demonic visage, and Goku being given an aesthetic that looks far more like the main character from Journey To The West than the usual style we see from the Z-Fighter:

Chien art work:Dragon ball Ukiyoe style pic.twitter.com/94LfaRUoF2 — 簡志剛 (@Justin96636) May 30, 2022

The last time we saw Frieza was during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the film that arrived in 2018 and introduced the Legendary Super Saiyan to the official continuity of Akira Toriyama’s series. While he pointed the rage-filled Saiyan at Goku and Vegeta, Frieza was hilariously thinking about using the Earth’s Dragon Balls to increase his height, so it will be interesting to see if the planet destroyer eventually gets his wish in the future of Dragon Ball Super.

What do you think of this new take on the war between Goku and Frieza? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.