Dragon Ball Fan Summons Frieza with This 1:1 Sculpture

Dragon Ball has a ton of villains under its control, but few of them have the charm Frieza commands. The villain has been around for decades at this point, and Frieza continues to challenge Goku even when all his plans seem hopeless. Fans have come to root for the persistent villain on occasion, so it isn’t hard to imagine Frieza having his own army of followers. And now, one such fan has brought Frieza to life with a 1:1 scale 3D printing.

The project was brought to life by r4tb0y5 over on Reddit as they shared the build with fans. According to the user, it took six whole months to print and assemble Frieza as you can see below. So when it comes down to it, making Frieza like this was a labor of love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This was a project that took 6 months, 50 rolls of filament, and about a month of painting! Frieza is pretty much exactly life size might be a bit bigger but nonetheless thought you guys would like to see it! Also cool fact is I’ve gotten the scouter signed by Linda Young and the horn signed by Sean Schemmel! Hope you guys like this piece of work,” they shared with Dragon Ball fans online.

As you can see, the 3D print is quite large, and it brings Frieza’s base form to life. The alien is dressed in his usual armor and leg coverings as well as a power scouter. He seems ready to power up judging by his crouched stance, so all that is missing here is Goku to beat Frieza into the ground.

You might be wondering just how big this statue is after seeing it, and it is hard to say for certain without measurements. Frieza is said to be about 5-feet tall in Dragon Ball, but he’d be shorter here since he is crouching. You can bet this statue towers at over 4-feet at minimum, so it makes for the perfect prop. So if you want to try your hand at this expert 3D print, well – you’ll have your work cut out for you.

What do you think about this life-size print? If you can bring any Dragon Ball fighter to life like this, who would you pick? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.