The ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set is Back

Amazon’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set was a huge hit during the holiday season last year, but it has been sold out since around April. Honestly, we weren’t sure if it would ever return, but Amazon has brought the set back and it’s shipping right now. Grab it here while you can. UPDATE: The price dropped to $136.04 (22% off). If you simply must have it for the holidays, don’t wait too long on it. Even when it was available, the set spent most of its run on backorder.

The Amazon exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray Collection clocks in at 36 discs and 6880 minutes, and features some pretty fantastic packaging. It also appears to include the Bruce Faulconer music! The set has been cheaper than the current standard price of $174.98, but that’s still a pretty great deal for what you’re getting. And, again, this set has a history of sell outs and long backorder queues.

On a related note, the Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set is available on Amazon right now for $110.35 after a 41% discount and automatic $7.21 coupon. This is the ultimate edition of the manga in English. It contains all six volumes in hardcover along with the hardcover Akira Club art book and an exclusive patch. This is also the first English edition printed in right-to-left reading format.

Apparently, this set is in a second printing that will only be available for a limited time so, jump on it while you can.

Finally, Warner Bros. recently extended the run of the extremely popular limited edition Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray box set from 30,000 to 70,000 copies. Orders are back up and running at Walmart and over at Amazon at the time of writing with the price set at $99.96 (12% Off).

Don’t miss out this time because this a truly remarkable set for any Batman fan – not to mention a steal at this price.

