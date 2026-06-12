Live-Action Toonami Adaptation Shares First Look

Toonami has long been a prominent part of Cartoon Network, with the programming block being responsible for introducing countless North American viewers to the anime world. Series like Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, and countless other anime found their way to Western audiences, predominantly, due to Toonami. While the platform has become a part of Adult Swim in recent years, foregoing its initial afternoon time slot for a late-night venue, the programming block continues. In a wild twist, one of the most bizarre anime that became a Toonami fixture is getting a live-action adaptation this summer and has dropped a new preview.

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While Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo might not be receiving a live-action feature-length film or a television series, in the same vein as Alita: Battle Angel and One Piece, the Toonami classic is running a new live-action stage play in Japan. Set to begin later today, June 12th, 2026, various new images have found their way online to highlight just how bizarre this new stage production is. While Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is taking the world of live-action adaptations by storm, it won’t have long before the franchise once again returns to limbo. The performances are set to come to an end on June 21st, so those lucky enough to be in Japan, or visiting the country, only have a limited amount of time to check out the performances at the Theater G Rosso in Tokyo. You can check out the new images below.

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Bobobo-bo Returns

Toei Animation

To coincide with this bizarre live-action adaptation, the original voice actor who brought the blond afro-sporting hero to life, Sho Kato, shared his thoughts on the arrival of the production, “It’s easy to dismiss it as “I don’t understand!”, but surprisingly, that’s not the case, as I feel while playing Bobobo and watching the show. “Super Hajike Stage ☆ Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo ~Fated! Nose Hair! Showdown!” has just begun! Some of you might be thinking, “Bobobo in this day and age!?”, but I honestly believe that now more than ever, we might need the power of Bobobo… The Fated Nose Hair Showdown will likely be a work that will make some people laugh and some cry. Also! One of the highlights of Bobo Stage is that something different happens at almost every performance. Not ad-libs, but just completely unpredictable things happen! And that makes it feel like an ad-lib! I think that’s just plain fun!”

Based on a Weekly Shonen Jump that first debuted in 2001, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo received an anime adaptation from Toei years following its first chapter’s release. The anime series ended after seventy-three episodes, and while it never confirmed that more episodes were on the way following its original finale, there is more material to adapt. The sequel series, Shinsetsu Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, arrived in 2005, running until 2007, quickly after the anime’s conclusion, so perhaps one day, we’ll see the anime make a surprise return.

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Via Comic Natalie