Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Confirms New Release After Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen shocked fans in September last year with an unexpected manga sequel written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki. It had been only a year since the main story’s ending, but fans were treated to an exciting story following new characters. The manga ran for six months in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga and reached its conclusion in March this year. Considering the explosive popularity of the original story, it’s no surprise that Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was another major hit. The short sequel wraps up the story in 25 chapters, and all the volumes have been released in Japan. However, while the English translation takes longer than the Japanese release, fans didn’t have to wait even a year before getting a release window.

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The official X handle of Viz Media just announced its exciting Spring 2027 lineup, and the biggest highlight of the season is the English debut of the sequel manga. While the manga is compiled in three volumes, the release window is only for the first one. The exact release date has yet to be revealed, but we can expect an update by the end of the year. Additionally, a link to pre-ordering the physical and digital copies of the manga will also be available several weeks before the official release. The rest of the volumes are expected to drop next year as well.

What Is Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story takes place in the year 2086, 68 years after the brutal Culling Game that changed the Jujutsu society forever. Even after the defeats of Ryomen Sukuna and Kenjaku, the world is far from peaceful since curse spirits and curse users continue to haunt the world to this day. The powers Jujutsu sorcerers possess are far from ordinary, and it’s surprisingly similar to Simurians, an alien race.

The aliens have noticed that such powers exist in Japan, and 50,000 of them have entered the country as refugees. The plot focuses on one such Simurian, Maru, short for Marulu Val Vol Yelvori, and the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin, who were introduced in the epilogue. The series highlights the struggles of coexistence between humans and Simurians and how the world evolves because of it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo‘s Anime Is All But Guaranteed

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

In May 2026, during the release of Modulo’s final volume, MAPPA released a special promotional anime video adaptation highlighting some of the best scenes from the manga. MAPPA has been responsible for the franchise since the first season, so it’s almost certain that it will produce the sequel story as well. However, it might take a while, considering that the main story in the anime has yet to reach its conclusion.

The anime will wrap up the Culling Game Arc in Season 4, following which, the story will move on to the final battle against Ryomen Sukuna. Despite its tight schedule, MAPPA is prioritizing JJK due to its popularity, which is why we can expect Modulo to receive an anime adaptation not long after the main story’s ending. While you await the manga’s English debut, you can catch up with the manga on the official app of Manga Plus and the Viz Media website.

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