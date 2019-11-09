These DIY Dragon Ball Costumes Unleash The Great Saiyamen

Halloween may be over, but that isn’t stopping people from sharing their costumes, especially when they manage to create some amazing “do it yourself” cosplay! One couple decided to wear their love of the Dragon Ball Z franchise on their sleeves, bringing to life two of the most hilarious characters from the franchise in the forms of Gohan and Videl’s alter egos, the Great Saiyaman. Great Saiyaman 1 and 2 gave these Z Fighters the ability to fight crime while hiding their identities, giving the world of Akira Toriyama two super heroes the likes of which no one had ever seen before.

Reddit User HeresMikeJencks shared this amazing couples’ costume that shows off Gohan and Videl hitting the scene in their costumed alter egos, attempting to save the day by taking super hero monikers that still manage to pay homage to the Saiyan race:

The moniker of the Great Saiyaman was first introduced following the storyline of the Cell Games, visiting Gohan years down the road as he attended high school and tried to fit in with the world at large. Attempting to protect his identity while still having a desire to fight crime and evil that was around him, he donned a ridiculous costume that would often sport either some stylish sunglasses or a clunky helmet. Of course, he would mostly just be fighting bank robbers and the like while sporting this costume, usually blowing off the disguise if he went Super Saiyan.

When Videl tried to get closer to Gohan and began learning how to harness her energy to both fight and fly, the young warrior decided to join the son of Goku in his crime fighting endeavors by calling herself the Great Saiyaman 2, sporting a similar outfit as her future husband. The Great Saiyaman identity has managed to outlive Dragon Ball Z, even getting an episode for himself in the recent series of Dragon Ball Super.

What do you think of these amazing DIY costumes? Do you think we’ll see the Great Saiyaman make a return to the Dragon Ball series in either the manga or a future film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

