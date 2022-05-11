Dragon Ball Unleashes Super Saiyan 3 Raditz in New Promo

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has certainly introduced some wild elements since the anime series began years ago, with the spin-off show managing to bring back some major characters such as the OG Broly, Super Saiyan 4 Goku, and heroes and villains from the Shonen franchise's past. With the Ultra God Mission arc bringing together heroes and villains from different timelines and universes, the manga adaptation of the series has shown off the power of Super Saiyan 3 Raditz, one of the most unexpected arrivals in a series that is known for its wild surprises.

So how does Raditz manage to become a Super Saiyan 3 in this new arc? Well luckily, the brother of Goku is able to explain just how he managed to learn this transformation while battling against the movie villain Turles:

"I was sucked into the cracks of time and wandered through numerous alternate dimensions. That's how I obtained the power of a Super Saiyan 3."

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the new image of Super Saiyan 3 Raditz from the latest chapter of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' manga, with Goku's brother not just being alive within the multiverse, but achieving some wild power that makes the Saiyan's hair far longer than it was originally:

(Photo: DBS Chronicles)

Unfortunately for Raditz, his Super Saiyan 3 form wasn't enough to take down Turles, as the doppelganger to Goku is able to defeat the Saiyan warrior during their one-on-one fight. One of the benefits of Dragon Ball Heroes' manga is that it can dive into the battles far more than the anime adaptation, as the spin-off series is constrained to a certain time limit for each episode of the television show.

This summer is set to see the arrival of the next major chapter in the lives of the Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and there have certainly been some wild predictions from fans when it comes to the movie's story. With the focus of the film being the return of the Red Ribbon Army, many believe that the film will be a stealth way to bring back Cell, though some followers of all things Dragon Ball have thrown out predictions that Raditz might be the one that is brought back to life. Regardless of which villains do or do not return, it's clear that this is set to be a big fight for the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, and the Z-Fighters.