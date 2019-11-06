Dragon Ball Z Fans Hilariously Recreate “Farmer With A Shotgun”

There are many long lost characters that appeared throughout all three Dragon Ball series. While each are unique in terms of character and personalities, perhaps none have spawned more memes than the “Farmer With A Shotgun”, one of the first characters to appear in the Dragon Ball Z series. First introduced in the path of Goku’s evil brother Raditz, the farmer acted as something of a barameter for how strong all earthlings were with a power level of five revealed! Now, some dedicated fans have humorously dragged both the farmer and Raditz into the real world!

Instagram User Lornaciani shared this inventive cosplay that amazingly recreates the moment when Raditz first lands on earth and encounters an unsuspecting farmer, whose fighting capability is far outweighed by that of the warrior Saiyan, shotgun or no:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power levels were a BIG part of the early episodes of Dragon Ball Z, going the way of the dinosaur following the Freeza Arc. Though the farmer’s power level was only five, Goku and Piccolo’s far outweighed his thanks to their years of training, placing them square in the heavy weight territory of the hundreds to thousands. Of course, these levels seem almost trivial at this point in the series with transformations like Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct overshadowing these early fights by leaps and bounds.

Though only appearing in one episode, its clear that the farmer’s legacy in Dragon Ball Z lives on as fans are still laughing at his exploits decades after his debut.

What do you think of this ingenious cosplay that re-creates one of the earliest scenes of Dragon Ball Z? Do you think that farmer with a shotgun could take Hercule in a fight? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.