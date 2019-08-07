Football Star Myles Garrett Reveals Special Dragon Ball Z Gear

Anime influences can be found all over if you take some time to look, with some of them easier to find than others. Dragon Ball for example is one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, anime franchise the world over and that popularity can sometimes bleed into professional sports. Myles Garrett, defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, is letting his “otaku flag” fly by showing off some recent gear that spotlights one of Dragon Ball Z’s most iconic moments!

Myles Garrett shared a photo taken by ESPN on his Official Twitter Account of his visor, showing off Gohan at the end of the Cell Saga unleashing a Kamehameha against Cell with the help of his father’s spirit, that truly merges the world of Dragon Ball and the National Football League:

Told y’all I joined the visor gang 👀 got a couple more for y’all 🤫 https://t.co/NyIPQKSyhD — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) August 4, 2019

It’s no wonder that the football star would pick this moment to show off on his visor, considering it is one of the most iconic moments from Dragon Ball Z in its entirety. After Cell, the biological creation of the evil Dr. Gero, manages to evolve to his perfect form, he kills Android 16, making the way for Gohan to achieve Super Saiyan Level 2. After an exceptional power boost, Gohan manages to defeat Cell through the help of his recently deceased dad Goku by unleashing an all encompassing ki blast that overtakes the bio-mechanical nightmare.

It’s clear that Garrett himself is a fan of the franchise by displaying this iconic scene on his visor, though he is fairly new to the NFL. First recruited by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, Myles was predicted to be one of the top picks for the league’s teams and so it’s clear that the Browns made a good decision in drafting him for their roster. Garrett has hit the ground floor running though and has even managed to become a “defensive leader” for the team during his short tenure as a Brown.

