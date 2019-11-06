Dragon Ball Z Ranks As One of Funko’s Top Sellers

The franchise of Dragon Ball has managed to take the world by storm. Whether it be through a multitude of merchadise such as video games, t-shirts, or action figures, it seems as though the desire to enter the world of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters isn’t dying down any time soon. Recently, the plastic model makers at Funko Pop revealed the franchises that sell the most Funko figurines, one of which is none other than the anime series created by Akira Toriyama in Dragon Ball Z.

Twitter User FunkoPopHunters shared the recent breakdown of the top ten franchises that sold the most Funko Pop figurines in the past few quarters, with Dragon Ball Z making the top ten lists for the past several time periods, proving that Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters still have some serious selling power:

Harry Potter was the leading property for Funko in quarter 3.

Nearly every character from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super respectively has been made into a Funko Pop at one point or another (in fact, the Vegeta ‘Over 9000’ Pop figure went live this morning). All the different transformations of Goku have one, each Dragon Ball villain has a Funko to call their own, and even lesser known characters Puar come packaged for fans of the franchise to pick up.

The Funimation licensed series has certainly seen an uptick as of late thanks in part to the Dragon Ball Super series, bringing back the Z Fighters and squaring them off against the likes of gods and alternate realities. Even though the anime may have ended with the Tournament of Power arc, the manga story continues and we’re sure to see a return to the adventures of Goku and his friends in anime format at some point in the future. Rest assured, whatever new characters are introduced into the Dragon Ball franchise, a Funko Pop most likely isn’t too far behind!

