‘Dragon Ball Z’ Animator Shares Stunning Goku, Vegeta Artwork

If you’ve kept up with Son Goku, then you know the hero has been looking a little lean these days. The Saiyan’s debut in Dragon Ball Super saw him tone down his broad physique, and the series chose to slim Goku down even more so for its first-ever movie this December. Still, plenty of fans can remember the days when Goku was — well — insanely swole.

Now, it seems like everyone can be reminded about how buff Goku can get. You can thank a fan-favorite animator from Dragon Ball Z for that special treat.

Recently, the anime fandom gathered on Twitter when Masaki Sato shared a piece of Dragon Ball artwork with fans. The piece, which can be seen below, shows an old-school take on Goku as well as Vegeta. And, if you look through its comments, you will see how attached fans are to the drawing.

The artwork is far cry from anything Dragon Ball Super would produce, and it only takes a glance to see that. Goku is shown front and center in this sketch as he is bathed in shades of red. His Gi might be ripped from the waist up, but the look simply gives everyone a solid glance at Goku’s ripped abs. When compared to his head, Goku’s torso is insanely buff, and he looks like he could knockout Jiren with a single punch if called for.

Seriously, even Vegeta looks impressed by the seriously swole display. If you can impress that surly Saiyan, then you are clearly doing something right at the gym.

If you do not know who Sato is, there is a pretty good chance you know his work. The animator is a vetted one in the anime industry, and he has done a lot of work with Dragon Ball over the years. Sato did key animation on a handful of Dragon Ball episodes way back when before lending his talent to Dragon Ball Z. However, the majority of his work with Goku shines on the big screen as Sato did animation on most of the Dragon Ball Z films save its most recent ones.

