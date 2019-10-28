Super Saiyan Goku Flies with Nimbus in This Clever Costume

Halloween is just around the corner, and it sounds like spooky costumes are underway in households all over. Whether or not you plan to trick-or-treat, the holiday season is a time to dress up with whatever costume you’ve got. For some, that means breaking out corny couples costumes, but others are making their own unique looks like one very ambitious Dragon Ball fan.

If you have been thinking about dressing up as Goku this year, then the Halloween spirits are here to inspire. Over on social media, a video has resurfaced of one fan’s take on Goku which has the character flying around Super Saiyan style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the Instagram video shows a man dressed up as Goku. He is wearing a casual orange Gi which matches the one Goku wears, and they’ve got a Super Saiyan wig styled. The bottom of their pants are obscured thanks to good-old Nimbus and what’s underneath makes the look pop.

It turns out the costume involves a two-wheeled hoverboard. Part of the machine is covered by the fluffy Nimbus recreation, but the video pans to the device. When Goku here rides the device, it looks like he is standing on Nimbus while flying, and the right camera angle helped this clever look go viral.

Of course, there are other ways to overhaul this costume if you’d like. Gohan could take a spin on Nimbus if he’s like as well as a younger Goku. A bit of tinkering might even allow you to sit on the flying cloud, so you better get cracking if this costume is the one you’d like to rock this Halloween!

Are you willing to make this clever Dragon Ball costume your own? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.