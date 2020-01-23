Vegeta’s Dub Actor Breaks Down Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s Crazy Workload

Nearly a week has passed since the arrival of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and the game is already breaking records. Fans of the series are thrilled with the game and all of its new canon content. Of course, the stars of Dragon Ball are happy to see the game thrive, and they have good reason to be! According to a new report, Dragon Ball‘s voice of Vegeta worked a loooooong time on the project.

Over on Twitter, Christopher Sabat hasn’t been shy about his interest in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. It was there a fan asked the dub actor a question about the game’s English dialogue, and Sabat said he put some serious hours into the brand-new audio.

“All new VO, my friend. In my case alone, about 40 hours of recording,” Sabat shared.

Of course, the actor is far from the only one who put time into the dub. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot features a slew of characters from the anime, and Funimation’s dub gathered all its actors for the special occasion. Sean Schemmel reprised his role as Goku while other voice acting legends like Collen Clinkenbeard, Sonny Strait, Justin Cook, Monica Rial, and more returned for their roles.

In the past, these actors have gathered for games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, but the origins of Kakarot are especially exciting for the team. The title gives fans a new way to relive the anime, and it even adds to the lore. In the past, ComicBook.com was able to speak with Sabat about the challenges of recording VO for video games, and the actor stressed some serious differences.

“Working on the series is vastly different because when you’re working on the series, you get this luxury of getting to really insert yourself into the story. You get headphones on, so you have the music and the sound effects in your ear as you’re performing. You feel like you’re really in the moment. In the video game, all you get is a reference of the Japanese, and you have to try and match the timing,” Sabat shared.

“In a lot of cases, the Japanese line takes way longer to say than the English line, so we have to add a lot of things to our English lines to make them fit. We have to use some very creative writing technique to try and make that work.”

