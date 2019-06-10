Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Gameplay Details Tease Open World, New Story Elements

Dragon Ball fans have been keeping a close eye on the next big video game in the franchise, now officially titled Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. A new trailer for the game debuted during Microsoft’s E3 press conference and teased a much different game than fans have ever gotten from the series. But now that new details about the new game tease that it just might be an even bigger game than fans had initially suspected.

Bandai Namco shared new details for the game teasing that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will deliver the “most accurate, dramatic, and epic telling of the Dragon Ball Z canon storyline” and will also “present resolutions to long unanswered questions.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be opening up the franchise in a much different way than before, and Bandai Namco teases that fans will be able to “fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku.” Further emphasizing the open world gameplay found in videos shared by IGN, Bandai Namco teases that players will be able to “[explore] the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”

Though there are currently no details as to what ways the game will expand on the franchise’s story, it certainly makes it more enticing for fans to check out. Here’s some additional screenshots of the game shared through Bandai Namco’s official Twitter:

Fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Dragon Ball fans can relive the story and experience all new moments! DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT releases early 2020 on PS4, X1, and PC. #DBZKAKAROT pic.twitter.com/VIXj1j4nRN — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 10, 2019

Here’s a rundown of more of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot‘s features as shared by Gematsu:

Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the ﬁrst time!

Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge! Don’t just fight as Goku.

Live as Goku. Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.

Developed by CyberConnect2, the studio behind the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm games, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020.