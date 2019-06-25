Dragon Ball Creator to Reveal New Dragon Ball Z Canon Stories in Upcoming Game

Dragon Ball fans have been wildly excited for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot after a full look at the game revealed it was going to be an open world RPG, but there has been a slight amount of hesitation as it seemed like players would be playing through the Dragon Ball franchise in the same kind of way as Dragon Ball games in the past. But as more details come to light revealing long lost favorites would be making an appearance, that worry has started to ease.

What will definitely help in this case is a new statement from series creator Akira Toriyama that mentions that the Dragon Ball story will be told in a new way, and will include new stories fitting right into the series canon.

Bandai Namco shared Akira Toriyama’s statement about the game on their official Twitter, and Toriyama had the following to say about the game’s story, “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an Action RPG, full of the Dragon Ball Universe. It includes backstories that haven’t been told in the manga, and I’m sure fans will truly be able to take a deep dive into the world.”

Elaborating further, it seems like the story will be given a “fresh take” in the upcoming game too, “It’s a fresh new take on the franchise as you re-live the moment where Goku discovers his Saiyan bloodline and his birth name, Kakarot. Experience the battles as they grow to become more and more unrelenting and fierce through cutting edge visuals. I hope you enjoy the game!”

While there are currently no real clues as to how these new canon stories will be incorporated into the game, but it will be interesting to see what kind of backstories will be added to flesh out the canon. It’s even more intriguing if it fleshes out the backstories for characters like Launch or other not often seen fan-favorites.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020. Here’s a brief rundown Bandai Namco shared of the game’s teased features: