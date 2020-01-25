Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Wows Fans with Surprisingly Detailed Piccolo Scene

Dragon Ball fans have been pretty thankful for all of the side projects released for the franchise in the last couple of years because while the future of the anime is currently unclear, there’s at least one big new way to enjoy the fan favorite thanks to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This new video game release has been pretty well received by fans thus far, and many of the elements included highlight how much effort the team behind the project put into bringing the experience to life. From new story elements fleshing out the characters of the original manga and anime, to new perspectives on classic stories, there’s something here for everyone.

As fans continue to dig through the game and finding out every single thing it has to offer, there have been quite a few deep cut Easter Eggs found thus far. From what many fans have shared of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, it’s clear that there’s been a ton of attention to detail when it comes to showing off the franchise’s characters.

This one noted by Clearin on Reddit reveals a small hidden detail that shows that Piccolo will not be seen eating in the game (because Namekians don’t eat), even when going as far as making as much food as possible for your party characters.

While Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has some love for Piccolo and goes so far as to reveal that he would only drink water during such a feast, it has been pretty unkind in other areas. One of the strangest changes made to Piccolo’s actions in the original series saw a retcon to his blowing up the moon. Rather than decide to destroy the moon to keep Gohan’s Oozaru form from raging, the game’s take on the story revealed that he destroyed an illusory moon instead.

At least Dragon Ball Super's newest manga adventures have been better to Piccolo. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.