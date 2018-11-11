‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s How Dwayne Johnson Could Look as Nappa

If the Dragon Ball franchise ever got a second chance at a live-action movie, the bar wouldn’t be too high to cross. But things would definitely feel larger than life if Dwayne Johnson was involved.

Artist @Bosslogic shared an interpretation of Dwayne Johnson as Nappa, and Kevin Hart as Vegeta, and the results are peculiar.

This reinterpretation is the latest in @Bosslogic’s line of live-action Dragon Ball Z reimaginings joining Dove Cameron as Android 18, Dane DeHaan as Android 17, Nicholas Hoult as Trunks, Ken Jeong as Master Roshi, Hulk Hogan as Mr. Satan, Alan Ritchson as Android 16, Benedict Wong as Android 19, Tom Hiddleston as Cell, and Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Gero.

But this art feels much different than the others. Made in good fun, it imagines a hysterical outing for the duo of Johnson and Hart, who have had plenty of experience working with each other on projects. Though fans most likely would not accept such an interpretation, it does imagine a fun spin on the series that could not possibly be any worse received than Dragon Ball: Evolution.

You’ll next be able to see Dwayne Johnson in the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbes & Shaw, when it hits theaters next August. As for Nappa, a younger version of the character will be making an appearance in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The film will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”