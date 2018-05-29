‘Dragon Ball Z’s New Live-Action Short Does The Anime Justice

The Internet has been buzzing lately as a mysterious fan project from China debuted new screens showing off a live-action version of Dragon Ball Z‘s Android saga. This took fans by surprise given how great the costumes, and even Cell himself looked.

But fans hopeing to see the final project now have their chance as this fan-film from China captures the essence of the anime and finally does the series justice in live-action.

This short film only lasts under five minutes, but it captures the anime’s pacing and tone perfectly. Highlighting some of the Android saga’s famous moments as Super Saiyan Vegeta and Android 18’s showdown, Android 17’s fight with Piccolo, and fans of the other sagas will have something to enjoy here as well as the short film even manages to flash to Goku‘s first Super Saiyan transformation, his fight with Freeza, and even fights during the Saiyan arc.

The best part? This is all in Teen Gohan’s memory as he’s preparing to take down Cell with his final, one-handed Kamehameha Wave. It’s a great way to capture the overall emotional arc of Dragon Ball Z within five minutes. Just goes to show what is possible when there is care and attention paid to details. A live-action Dragon Ball Z film can be done.

