Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Introduces the Perfect New Character for the Culling Game Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is currently airing, and it has just introduced a perfect new character for its current arc, one who is set to make the ongoing season even more exciting. There is no doubt that, among all the currently airing anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is emerging as the best new series right now. So far, the series has been carefully building up to its arc, solidifying new characters and the sorcerers before fully entering the Culling Game and finding a way to stop it all while searching for a method to free Gojo from the seal. Naturally, for the sake of excitement, the new characters only made brief appearances, offering fans a tantalizing tease of what’s to come.

The latest episode saw Yuji’s resolve ignite, with the anticipated third-year Hakari finally joining the sorcerers in the battle. Now that every preparation has been completed before entering the Culling Game, the series is set to focus more on the brutal game itself. Excitingly, the latest episode also teased a brand-new character, and out of all the characters introduced so far, this one seems like the perfect addition for what is about to unfold in the arc. The intriguing part is how this character’s ambition has positioned him as the villain of the arc, and we can’t wait to see just how strong he really is.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Introduces a New Ancient Sorcerer

Image courtesy of MAPPA

One of the reasons the Culling Game arc is positioned to be one of the most exciting arcs is how it brings ancient sorcerers, some of the most powerful in history, back into the action. This season has already introduced Angel, an ancient sorcerer who is a key player in bringing back Gojo. However, the latest episode introduces Hajime Kashimo, a sorcerer from 400 years ago, and he already makes a huge impression. It is revealed that he has a total of 200 points, meaning he has already killed 40 players in the Culling Game, and he has added a new rule in the Culling Game that makes it easier for him to seek out strong sorcerers.

His ultimate goal is revealed to be Sukuna, as he is only searching for a powerful fight. With this revelation, Kashimo’s presence is perfect for the Culling Game, as it guarantees fans will see more action than ever anticipated. With strong characters like Maki, Yuta, and now Hakari in play, and Kashimo’s goal of finding Sukuna, meaning targeting Yuji, a confrontation is inevitable. The possibility of Kashimo clashing with any of the heroes adds a whole new level of excitement to this season of Jujutsu Kaisen, which is already packed with multiple thrilling threads.

