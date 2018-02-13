A ‘Dragon Ball Z’ 3D Film Is Coming And Its Teaser Looks Incredible

If you have been waiting for a new kind of Dragon Ball film, then you are in for the best surprise. A 3D animated movie based on Akira Toriyama’s heralded series is in the works, and its latest teaser looks absolutely stunning.

Honestly, it may just make you forget the mess that was Dragonball Evolution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Youtube, the team behind DBZ Tribute shared its second theatrical clip of its fan-made movie. The teaser highlights Krillin as he practices in front of the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, and the film’s smooth 3D animation works incredibly well with the hero. The beefy martial artist is seen smirking sans nose before powering up a massive Destructo Disk. When he throws the attack, it goes cartwheeling along the ground before exploding, and the teaser has left fans begging for more.

The teaser is not the first one to go live. The project has been in the works for awhile now, and DBZ Tribute shared its reel for Majin Buu a few years back. The muscular villain looked all kinds of foreboding with his towering stature, and he looks appropriately evil.

If you are not familiar with DBZ Tribute, you need to catch up with the fan-project ASAP. The short film started several years ago with industry talent gathered to make a professional-grade film based based on Dragon Ball Z.

“Here’s to the greatest action cartoon on the planet,” the project’s site reads. “A worldwide team of dedicated industry professionals have come together to create a CG animated sequence in tribute to Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball Z. Really awesome stuff. Coming soon.”

So far, there is no exact release date for the film, but fans are more eager than ever to see it after seeing Krillin’s teaser. If the movie is half as good as its current reels look, then Hollywood may want to start thinking about backing this all-star team with a blockbusting budget.

If you want to learn more about the site and check out its concept artwork, you can find it here! Are you hyped for this film? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!