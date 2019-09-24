Dragon Ball Gets New Wave of Uniqlo Clothes

Though Dragon Ball Z may have ended years ago, the spirit of Shenron moves forward with its sequel in Dragon Ball Super. Though that series to has come to a close for the time being with the anime wrapping up the Tournament of Power arc in Japan, and soon to wrap with the English dub, the story continues for Goku and his friends in the manga as a new fight begins against the villainous sorcerer Moro. To honor the most popular iteration of the Dragon Ball series, the fashion creators at Uniqlo are looking to release a new line of clothing that highlights the adventure of Goku and company before they were blessed with the ability of the Gods.

There are quite some amazing designs found here in this brand new clothing line from the most popular Shonen series the world over. Our favorite has to be the image of Goku performing a Spirit Bomb to form both friends and enemies alike over his head. The shirts and sweaters which will be released later this November will retail for around $9 a piece, the perfect price for those fans looking to collect this fashion line as if each article of clothing was a Dragon Ball itself.

The story of Dragon Ball has followed Goku since he was a toddler, attempting to assist his friend Bulma in gathering the wish granting balls that would summon the dragon Shenron. As their exploits at first followed the adventures of this eclectic cast of characters spanning the globe, the franchise moved into martial arts tournaments and that’s where its real popularity was found.

With Dragon Ball Z placing the spotlight entirely on globe shattering fights, the anime series has managed to find its place in the hearts and minds of scores of fans across the world. From Super Saiyans to pink demons to alien despots, Akira Toriyama truly created a story for the ages that continues to this day.

What do you think of this new Dragon Ball clothing line from Uniqlo? Which shirt is your favorite? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.