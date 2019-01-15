‘Dragon Ball Z’ Meets ‘One-Punch Man’ in Hilarious New Mash-Up

Dragon Ball Z and One-Punch Man are some of the most revered action anime and manga series among anime fans, and closer looks at the two provides quite a few surprising parallels.

But thanks to an awesome piece of new mash-up fan-art combining both of these two major series, the similarities between Dragon Ball Z‘s Mr. Satan and One-Punch Man‘s King are just too hilarious to miss.

Artist LEE Woo-Chul shared the above mash-up art to Facebook (which you can find here) and the results are stunning. Highlighting both Mr. Satan and King, two characters who wind up taking the credit for the feats of their super powered comrades, along with two of the series’ baldest additions, Saitama and Krillin, this art is a hilarious yet spectacular work.

King will be making more of an impression on fans in the second season of One-Punch Man, and unlike Mr. Satan, he unwittingly ends up being credited every time the low ranked Saitama utterly and easily destroys a monster. This has gotten King high up into the Hero Association’s rankings, and he’s turned into a constantly stressed, nervous wreck because of it. It’s going to be great seeing this dichotomy animated pretty soon.

Scheduled for a release in April, One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs.

The voice cast for the season includes Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, Yuki Kaji as Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Aoi Yuki as Terrible Tornado, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Silverfang, Kenjiro Tsuda as Atomic Samurai, Minami Takayama as Child Emperor, Tessyo Genda as Metal Knight, and Yuichi Nakamura as Mumen Rider.

Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”