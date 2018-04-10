Yes, ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Just Got An X-Rated Porn Parody

It has come. After decades around the anime block, Dragon Ball Z just got a very XXX porn parody, and its (mostly) SFW trailer is going to either scar of arouse otakus. You know, actually both — both of those things are probably true. After all, porn parodies aren’t known for keeping things classy, and the folks behind this NSFW movie don’t mind straying from Akira Toriyama’s canon at every given chance.

Over on Youtube, the trailer for Dragon Boob Z has gone live, and Wood Rocket has the film up to stream if you are curious to see what it does to the Z Fighters. The parody is housed exclusively on PornHub, so it redefines the meaning of NSFW. However, its trailer is only borderline NSFW and can be found above if you want a laugh.

The movie centers on a gender-swapped version of Goku… Well, Gokooze who is played by adult star Brenna Sparks. The Saiyan ends up putting a personal ad on Craigslist asking for hot aliens to come shag her into oblivion. Of course, this is totally ignoring the fact Gokooze should be married to Chi-Chi by now, but hey — who needs martial commitment in the world of porn parodies anyways?

The parody sees Gokooze presumably sleep with an array of Dragon Ball Z villains, and the trailer puts Majin Buu (Majin Booty?) in the spotlight. Prickollo also gets a shoutout as the Namekian makes a few innuendos about Ballman’s vibrator, and Vegeta also gets an anatomical nickname we’re sure you can figure out. Hint: just replace the second ‘e’ in his name with an ‘a’ and you’ll see it.

If this sorts of film sounds like it could make you go Super Saiyan, then you can check it out now. You may never been able to look at Goku the same way again, but that is between you and your love for Dragon Ball. This film promises to fulfill the fan-fiction sector’s strangest smut kinks, so it will be up for you to decide if the parody beats out Dragonball Evolution in terms of quality.

Are you surprised it took this long for Dragon Ball Z to explore its sexier side? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!