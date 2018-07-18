You Can Get ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Season One For Free Right Now

It’s been quite some time since Dragon Ball Z rolled out its first episode, but there are those who have yet to peek the anime. So, if you have wanted to see what the big deal was with Son Goku, there has never been a better time time to check out the Saiyan.

Right now, you can get the entire first season of Dragon Ball Z for free. Microsoft is giving away the special deal in full HD for a limited time only, so you can check out the steal here.

According to the details, Dragon Ball Z has all 36 episodes of season one up for grabs. The season is unrated, and the episodes are available to watch on several platforms. Users can peep the episodes on their Xbox, PC, or mobile device.

If you fall for the shonen series, then there is plenty more to watch after season one. Dragon Ball Z lasted for 9 seasons total, and it has had several follow-ups. Aside from its various films, Toei Animation also released Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super after its iconic anime came to an end.

If you want to learn more about this first season ahead of your marathon, you can check out it synopsis below:

“The Saiyans are coming! The last survivors of a cruel, warrior race, these ruthless villains have carved a path of destruction across the galaxy, and now they have set their sights on Earth. They will stop at nothing until they have the wish-granting powers of the seven magic Dragon Balls for their very own.

With the fate of his family, friends and the entire human race hanging in the balance, Goku, the Earth’s greatest hero, must rise to meet the approaching threat. As he prepares for the fight of his life, Goku embarks on an epic journey that will take him to other worlds, pit him against new and old enemies alike, and force him to confront the dark secrets of his own past. At the end of his path, the most powerful opponent he has ever faced awaits – the evil Saiyan Prince Vegeta!”

