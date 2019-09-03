Videl Cosplayer Channels Dragon Ball’s Fiercest Heroine

If there are two characters that Dragon Ball fans believe got screwed in the Dragon Ball Z / Dragon Ball Super transition, it’s no doubt the power couple of Gohan and Videl. Well, hardcore fans of Dragon Ball Z, have kept the fires burning for both Gohan and his better half, as you can see below!

Check out this Dragon Ball fans’ awesome Videl cosplay, which is a good look for Dragon Ball Z‘s fiercest female fighter!

Some trolls have tried to say that this cosplay by “SexyAshley” isn’t all that much of an effort for Videl cosplay; to the we have to ask: has Dragon Ball given us much more than this to even work with?

We recently got a look at sketches that Akira Toriyama had planned for high school versions of both Gohan and Videl, that were ultimately abandoned. Instead, Videl made her debut as a high school student / plain clothes fighter much like the cosplay above during Dragon Ball Z‘s Majin Buu Saga, before ending the series in a superhero guise as “The Great Saiyawoman” alongside Gohan. Dragon Ball Super has criminally relegated Videl to being a domestic Debbie mom-type, and (for one filler arc), the object of a love triangle between Gohan and his rival from the Great Saiyaman movie.

Now granted, some hardcore Videl cosplay would probably go the Great Saiyawoman route, but if your costuming on a budget, the above works just as well.

Dragon Ball Super manga maestro Toyotaro recently gave Videl and Gohan’s relationship a lot of love, with this “Where’s Waldo?” style picture of the couple, featuring some wonderful Dragon Ball Easter eggs for fans to find.

Videl was also added to Dragon Ball FighterZ as a playable character early this year, which is where fans can go to spend some quality time proving that Videl still deserves a spotlight in the new Dragon Ball era.

