Dragon Ball Z x CASETiFY Fusion Results in Awesome Accessories for iPhone and Android

Toei Animation and CASETiFY have joined forces to deliver a wide range of fun tech accessories aimed squarely at fans of Dragon Ball Z. This includes iPhone and Samsung cases as well as accessories for AirPods, AirPods Pro, MacBook cases, MagSafe wallets, MagSafe wireless chargers, Apple Watch Bands, AirTags, and more.

Designs on all of the products will featuring popular characters (Goku, Piccolo, Frieza and more) and memorable battle scenes from the Dragon Ball anime. There will even be a collection Hologram and Lenticular Cases inspired by the battle with Frieza and Goku's signature "Kamehameha" move.

The Dragon Ball Z CASETiFY collection will be priced at $35-$85 USD. It will feature phone cases made with 65% recycled material, an antimicrobial coating, and drop-protection up to 9.8 ft. Dragon Ball Z fans can sign up for priority access to the collection here at casetify.com ahead of the official launch on July 28.

We expect that this collection will be one of the more popular collaborations that CASETiFY has delivered in recent years, so it's probably a good idea to get in on priority access. The items are all limited editions, and will probably sell out quickly.

"We are excited to partner with Toei Animation to present some of the most recognizable characters onto a new platform of everyday lifestyle accessories," said Wes Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "This collection brings a sense of familiarity that every generation can be a part of, with the power of protection that only CASETiFY offers."

As for Dragon Ball itself, the series is preparing to bring its new anime era to fans. After debuting in Japan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to go live in the United States this August. Additional markets will welcome premieres later this summer, so fans will want to nab tickets for screenings near them as soon as they go live!