CASETiFY Launches New Star Wars Collection For May the 4th

May the 4th is just a matter of weeks away, and the occasion always proves to be particularly noteworthy for fans of the Star Wars galaxy. The date has usually been associated with new reveals and pieces of merchandise tied to a galaxy far, far away — and the tech case-maker CASETiFY is getting in on the fun this year. On Thursday, CASETiFY announced the first details surrounding their upcoming Star Wars collection, which will offer a limited-edition way to embody some of the best iconography from the franchise through tech and lifestyle accessories. The collection will officially launch on May 4th, but fans can go ahead and join the Waitlist Page.

Celebrating the past, present, and future impact of the film series, the Star Wars and CASETiFY collection gives fans the ability to pay homage to their favorite movie moments with limited-edition galaxy-inspired tech. The collection will offer a handful of unique items, including a laser-engraved Millennium Falcon case, which will be limited to 1000 units. The collaboration also includes special artwork inspired by the movie posters for A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. These will be available in CASETiFY's Impact, Ultra Impact, and Compostable Case styles. Additional designs incorporate artwork featuring the Galactic Empire's super weapon, the Death Star, and the binary sunset on Luke Skywalker's home planet of Tatooine which will be sold exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app for two weeks following the launch.

"This collaboration connects the global phenomenon of Star Wars with the creatively-inspired CASETiFY community in a way that no other collection has," CASETiFY CEO and co-founder, Wes Ng said in a statement. "We're excited to see the fans rep their favorite movies and characters on their everyday devices, keeping the force with them wherever they go."

The designs in this collection will range from $25 – $149 USD, and will be available at CASETiFY's website, Co-Lab app, and CASETiFY Studio locations. It will also be available to purchase in person at Star Wars Celebration, which will be held in Anaheim, CA from May 26th through May 29th. This is the latest brand that CASETiFY has partnered with, after recently launching collections based around Pokemon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Harry Potter.

Will you be checking out CASETiFY's Star Wars collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!