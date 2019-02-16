‘Dragon Quest V’ Anime Film Announced

It was announced earlier this week that Square Enix will be making a 3DCG anime film in the vein of Final Fantasy XV‘s Kingsglaive for the Dragon Quest franchise. More specifically, it is said to be based on Dragon Quest V.

Titled Dragon Quest Your Story, members of the 2014 Doraemon: Stand By Me film team will serve key roles on the project. For example, Takashi Yamazaki will reportedly be chief director and screenwriter while Makoto Hanafusa will also direct. Dragon Quest series composer Koichi Sugiyama will fill the same role on the film, and series creator Yuji Horii will supervise. As the film’s official website notes, it’s currently scheduled to release on August 2nd in Japan.

Dragon Quest Your Story marks the franchise’s first foray into anime since the ’90s, which had two brief anime series and a film. Little is known about the content of the film beyond the fact that it’s going to be based on Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride. Given that, here’s how Nintendo described, which initially released on the SNES in 1992, for the Nintendo DS version in 2009:

“Follow a journey that crosses three generations of a family’s legacy in a classic RPG brimming with new ideas, numerous lands to explore, multiple branches to enhance replayability, and dozens of your favorite DRAGON QUEST monsters. What begins as an innocent childhood voyage of a boy following alongside his father’s journey soon develops into an eye-opening adventure of a brave young man traveling the world as he faces life-altering decisions that transcend generations. You – a hero in the making – determine your own path, choose your wife, and befriend a wagonload of quirky monsters along the way.”

