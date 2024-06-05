Dungeon People Locks in Streaming Release

Dungeon People will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE when it premieres later this Summer! With the final episodes of the Spring 2024 anime wave airing through the rest of the month, it's time to get ready for the new wave of premieres hitting for the Summer 2024 anime schedule. HIDIVE has announced that they have locked down some of the biggest new exclusively coming our way in the coming months, and now they have announced another major exclusive that fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for during the Summer season as it begins to air in full.

HIDIVE has announced that they have locked down the exclusive streaming rights for Dungeon People for the Summer 2024 anime schedule. They will be kicking things off with the official North American premiere of the new anime's premiere episode on July 6th during a special panel as part of the Anime Expo 2024 convention next month. To get the first idea of what to expect from the anime adaptation for Sui Hutami's original Dungeon People manga, you can check out the trailer for Dungeon People in the video above and new poster below.

What Is Dungeon People?

Originally created by Suit Hutami in 2020, the Dungeon People anime will be directed by Sayaka Yamai for OLM. Releasing on July 6th and exclusively streaming with HIDIVE alongside each new episode hitting in Japan, Toshimitsu Takeuchi will be handling the scripts, Hiromi Nakayama will be designing the characters, and Pieru and LASTorder will be composing the music. The anime stars a voice cast including the likes of Sayaka Senbongi as Clay, Sayumi Suzushiro as Belle, Naomi Kusumi as Rangado, Nobuo Tobita as the Old Master, Hochu Ohtsuka as Renfringe, and M.A.O as Furin.

As for what to expect from the new anime when it hits later this Summer, HIDIVE teases Dungeon People's story as such, "On the hunt for her missing father, master thief Clay heads off into an unexplored dungeon—but much to her surprise, the dungeon's caretaker offers her a job! Thievery hasn't worked for her thus far, so perhaps this new career path will take her closer to finding her dad. But change is never easy. From interviewing monster guardians to positioning traps to confound would-be explorers, Clay has a lot to learn about what it means to be one of the dungeon people."