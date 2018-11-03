Dylan Sprouse Channels ‘Dragon Ball Super’ for Halloween

Dylan Sprouse, twin brother of Riverdale star Cole Sprouse and former Disney Channel star, went all out for Halloween with a mighty impressive Dragon Ball Super costume: Trunks.

Sprouse was caught in multiple photos with his girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin. Palvin, for her part, seemed to take Sprouse’s costume as a challenge, as she went as a surprisingly accurate recreation of Gaara from the Naruto franchise — complete with hair, lines on her face, and a bag on her back shaped like Gaara’s pot full of sand.

The Trunks cosplay is pretty decent as well, complete with dyed hair, the half jacket, and sword on his back. There’s even a little Capsule Corp. badge on the one side. (Whether he intended to be from the Dragon Ball Super era is debatable.)

You can check out some of the photos of the couple that have been shared on Twitter and Instagram below:

what the hell dylan sprouses victoria’s secret model gf was gaara for halloween i’m shaking pic.twitter.com/uoslyhKhZp — daddy itachi, ashe main btw (@daddy_itachi) November 1, 2018

And then, of course, Palvin celebrated the occasions with a snap on Instagram herself, though it doesn’t really show off the costumes as much as it does the two of them posing. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween 🎃 A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Nov 1, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

