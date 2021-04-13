Edens Zero Episode Order Surfaces Online

✖

The episode order for Edens Zero's big anime adaptation has surfaced online. The adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest work, Edens Zero, has finally made its big debut as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of releases in Japan. It has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be running for, and fans of Mashima's previous manga turned anime Fairy Tail, have been curious considering that series ran for quite a while. But the series has yet to confirm its episode order just yet, and now a new listing seemingly has revealed it online.

As spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter, a listing for Edens Zero's anime debut on the Chinese streaming service iQIYI has the episode count for the anime set at 25 episodes in total. This listing has not been confirmed by anything official just yet, so it's good to take with a grain of salt, but a 25 episode order would make sense for a big potential franchise such as this:

"Edens Zero" is listed with 25 episodes on Chinese streaming service iQIYI. Netflix will stream the series outside of Japan this fall. pic.twitter.com/Y02lSrT0yM — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) April 11, 2021

Although Edens Zero is making the rounds in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 schedule, the series has confirmed that it will be streaming with Netflix in outside territories beginning this Fall. It has yet to confirm a proper episode order or concrete release date for English language audiences, but a 25 episode order would make the Fall 2021 seem a lot more promising considering we'll likely get the entire batch upon this drop.

Netflix officially describe the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

