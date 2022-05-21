Edens Zero Creator Scares Fans With New Rebecca Makeover

✖

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, has definitely scared fans with a new makeover given to the series' main heroine, Rebecca Bluegardan. As the Weekly Shonen Magazine serialization gets closer and closer to its 200th chapter milestone, Mashima is still juggling a number of works at the same time such as the official Fairy Tail sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest (which will be getting an anime of its own in the future too). But even with all of that, the creator has been recently honoring the titular ship's main crew with some fun new makeovers for each of the characters.

Previous sketches shared recently have given new looks to Homura Kogetsu, Sister Ivry, Hermit Mio, and more. As fans have seen over the course of the series, makeovers are pretty much built into the DNA of the series as a whole, and that continues with each new sketch Hiro Mashima shares for Edens Zero's characters. This is the case with his latest new look at Rebecca, but alongside the usually cute offering, Mashima has thrown fans for a loop by imagining a much darker and more horrifying look at the heroine as well. You can check it out below:

Rebecca will be making her return along with the rest of the Edens Zero crew (hopefully just not as creepy looking as she is here) in the upcoming second season of the series now in the works. There have yet to be any concrete details revealed for the new season such as potential returning staff and cast, studio, and potential release date as of this writing, but that also means plenty of time left to catch up. You can find the Edens Zero manga's newest chapters released each week with Crunchyroll, and the 25 episode first season is now streaming with Netflix, and they tease the series as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

What do you think of Hiro Mashima's newest take on Rebecca? How do you like her as the main character for Edens Zero so far? What have been some of your favorite moments from the series?