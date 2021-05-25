Edens Zero Confirms New Cast Additions, Character Designs

✖

Edens Zero has confirmed new cast additions and character designs for the anime! Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima's newest series has officially made its anime debut as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and now that it's a few episodes in, Edens Zero's main story is about to kick off in full in Japan. This means that fans watching the anime in Japan will start to be introduced to all sorts of new characters with each new episode of the series, and this also means that the anime has been filling out its roster of voice actors too.

Following in the footsteps of the recently added Elsie Crimson, Justice, and Witch Regret to the series with the previous two episodes, the next couple of episodes will be introducing one new addition, Jin, who will be voiced by Yuki Shin (Takemichi Hanegaki in Tokyo Revengers) in the anime. The second new addition is a confirmation that Ayumi Ayano is voicing Labilia Christy, who first appeared in the third episode of the series. You can get a closer look at their character designs thanks to Edens Zero's official Twitter account:

Edens Zero's anime might currently be running in Japan, but Netflix will be streaming the series in international territories later this Fall. They describe the 26 episode series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think of these new additions to Edens Zero? Excited to stream the series with Netflix this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!