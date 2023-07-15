Edens Zero Season 2 Shares New Poster

Edens Zero has been powering through the start of Aoi Cosmos saga with the first few episodes of Season 2 thus far, and Edens Zero is hyping up some new battles coming in Season 2 with a new poster for the anime! Edens Zero Season 2 was one of the bigger anime returns of the Spring 2023 anime schedule overall, and kicked off some very dark things for the franchise in the first half of its run. This was only the beginning, however, as the second half of the season has started to take its first steps into the Aoi Cosmos saga.

Edens Zero Season 2 has been setting the stage for everything happening during the four arcs of the Aoi Cosmos saga for the first few episodes of the second cour thus far, and now the anime is gearing up for what’s next with an intense new poster for the coming episodes. Teasing that Shiki Granbell will be coming face to face with not only a surprising reunion, but many ominous new faces that play a big role in what’s to come, you can check out the newest poster for Edens Zero Season 2 below:

https://twitter.com/EDENSZERO_PJ/status/1679777755733569536?s=20

How to Watch Edens Zero Season 2

If you wanted to catch up with Edens Zero Season 2 with the next phase of the Aoi Cosmos saga kicking in this Summer, you can now find the episodes so far streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin totease the series as such,” Cosmic Era year X492… A time when countless people venture into space to travel between stars. Rebecca is a ‘B-cuber’ online video streamer who comes across Shiki, a young boy that can control gravity, on the robot-inhabited planet Granbell.”

The synopsis continues with, “Shiki follows the teachings of his foster guardian, the robot ‘Demon King’ Ziggy, and treasures his friends over everything. Rebecca strikes up a friendship with Shiki, and takes him on an adventure through space, outside of the only planet he has ever known. Shiki’s first time in space—new sights, new people, new everything! This is the beginning of a great and exciting adventure in space, with starry-eyed Shiki and his friends.”

How are you liking Edens Zero Season 2 so far? What are you hoping to see before the season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!