‘Edens Zero’ Shares Sizzling New Artwork of Rebecca

Hiro Mashima often shared fan-service laden sketches of his previous work’s Fairy Tail to Twitter, and he has already continued the tradition with his new work and characters from Edens Zero.

This definitely includes its main character, Rebecca, who Mashima recently shared a sketch of in a provocative outfit and pose.

When Rebecca was originally revealed for Edens Zero, fans compared her design to Mashima’s previous creation Lucy. It’s hard not to see the similarities between the two, but over the last few weeks Mashima has taken greater care in making sure Rebecca looks and feels like an entirely new character.

This criticism is definitely not there for Mashima’s latest sketch as fans are more drawn to pointing out how little clothing she’s currently wearing in the sketch. There are fans who wish that the male lead Shiki is just out of view, and many others are just happy to see the amount of attention that Mashima is paying to his new works.

Mashima creating fan-service sketches like this became a great tradition for Fairy Tail fans, who were enjoying his non-canon, sexy artworks of Lucy, Juvia, Natsu, and others, and it seems like the same kind of tradition will wonderfully continue even as Mashima moves on further into his follow-up work.

If you haven’t read Hiro’s Mashima’s latest work yet, Edens Zero was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), for its first chapter. Edens Zero released in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and was simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle. When the announcement for the new series from Kodansha broke, Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, “I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement.”

The story is set in a completely different world than seen in Fairy Tail as it follows the young Rebecca as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.