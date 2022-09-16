Edens Zero Confirms Season 2 Release With New Trailer

Edens Zero has become a fan favorite within a crowded anime scene, and while the second season was confirmed to release next year in 2023, a new trailer gives Shiki and Rebecca fans a better idea as to when they can expect new episodes to arrive. To sweeten the pot for those following the dynamic series, a new trailer has dropped giving fans a better idea when it comes to the trials and tribulations that await the galaxy-hopping protagonists.

You can watch the new trailer for Edens Zero's second season below, giving anime fans a glimpse as to what lies in wait for Rebecca and Shiki as they continue their journey across the universe and are unfortunately set to confront the villainous Drakken:

The current cast of voice actors that will help usher in the second season of Edens Zero include:

Shiki: Takuma Terashima

Rebecca: Mikako Komatsu

Happy: Rie Kugimiya

Wise: Hiromichi Tezuka

Pino: Shiori IzawaHomura: Shiki Aoki

Witch: Kiyono Yasuno

Sister: Yukiyo Fujii Hermit: Mosco

Takao: Mitsuo Iwata

Xiaomei: Honoka Inoue

Drakken: Daisuke Kusunoki

The season will once again see JC Staff returning to animation duties, with Shinji Ishihara and Yasuhiro Watabe acting as directors, Koki Hirota working on series composition, and Yurika Sako taking on the role of Character Designer. The manga first premiered in 2018 within Shonen Jump's pages, and while a third season has yet to be confirmed, there is plenty of material for the anime adaptation to cover as the printed story doesn't appear to be ending any time soon thanks to creator Hiro Mashima.

If you haven't had the chance to catch up with Edens Zero, you can catch the first twenty-five episodes on Netflix, with the streaming service offering the following official description for the series:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who's lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way."

