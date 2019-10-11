Breaking Bad’s El Camino Meets Dragon Ball Z With Brutal Meme

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has arrived on Netflix, offering another look into the world of AMC’s critical hit show. In the movie that follows the events of the series, we revisit the life of Jesse Pinkman who is on the run from the cops following the final episode of Breaking Bad. As several years have passed since the filming of the critically acclaimed series, some actors have changed just a tad with the passage of time. One fan managed to exhibit this fact brutally using some of the craziest characters from Dragon Ball Z!

Twitter User PBotelho99 shared the fact that the villainous Todd from Breaking Bad and El Camino has appeared a little bit different from the last time we saw him in the AMC series, using examples of both Majin Buu and Super Buu from the Dragon Ball Z series:

Todd Breaking Bad // Todd #ElCamino pic.twitter.com/7rUrghGbgG — Enquanto o Carille for tecnico ñ voltarei a sorrir (@PBotelho99) October 11, 2019

Todd, the stone cold assassin and drug dealer that held Jesse Pinkman captive throughout much of the final season, has gained a few extra pounds when he is shown in a flashback. Even with this being the case, it certainly didn’t diminish the menace of the antagonist in the recently released Netflix movie, as he asks Jesse to help him with a quite unsavory “favor”.

Majin Buu has had a series of different incarnations since first appearing in Dragon Ball Z as the series final big antagonist. Awoken and freed thanks to the maniacal sorcery of Babidi, Buu originally set down a path of destruction that eradicated nearly every human being on Earth. As he fought against Goku, Vegeta, and Gotenks, Buu began changing over time in both appearance and personality.

Though Dragon Ball Z may have gave way to Dragon Ball Super, Majin Buu endures and has taken on a new personality in the recent Moro arc of the manga.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is currently streaming on Netflix.