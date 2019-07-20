Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Reveals Trailer, Release Date

Neon Genesis Evangelion fans have been waiting for the release of the fourth film in the franchise for a long while, and the number of fans anticipating this release has only grown larger thanks to the worldwide distribution of the anime through Netflix. But fans were surprised to see production on the new film kicking into high gear last year, and now the fourth film in the franchise is actually going to see the light of day not long from now.

The official website for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, which is also being referred to as Shin Evangelion, announced that the fourth film will be hitting theaters in Japan on June 20th. A new trailer for the film has been popping up in theaters across Japan as of this writing, and you can check it out above.

The newest teaser trailer for the film is incredibly brief, but there is quite a bit to break down for fans of the franchise. Returning characters, wild new settings, and what seems to be yet another apocalyptic scenario that’s going to challenge the series’ characters in ways they did not expect. The last film in the franchise released back in 2012, so it will make eight years or so of a wait between the third and fourth films in the franchise. Fans recently got a look at the first ten minutes of the film at Japan Expo 2019 in Paris, too.

With the Japanese release date of the film finally locked down, fans will definitely be keeping their ears to the ground in the hopes that the film will soon announce its release in other territories. ComicBook.com will be here to share any updates on an English language release as they arrive. Are you excited for the fourth Evangelion film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.