‘Fairy Tail’ Sequel Will No Longer Release Weekly

Fairy Tail has a lot in store this year, but it seems one of its projects is going to space itself out. After all, the manga’s sequel has confirmed it will alter its publication schedule not too long after the title went live.

Over on Twitter, the main artist behind Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest confirmed the manga will be moving from a weekly release to a biweekly one.

“Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be updated every other week starting this week. So, the next update will be September 5,” Atsuo Ueda wrote.

今週より『FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST』は隔週更新になります。 なので、次の更新は9月5日になりす。 もともと隔週更新で開始予定でしたが、単行本をなるべく早く出すために6話までは毎週更新でした。 という訳なので今後ともよろしくお願いします！ — 上田敦夫 (@atsuwo521) August 29, 2018

“Originally, we planned to publish biweekly. But, in order to get the new series started, we published the first six chapters weekly. So, I hope you’ll continue to support the series in the future.”

While fans may be bummed about the release shake-up, the shift doesn’t come as a surprise to many. Ueda may be the main artist on Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but he isn’t doing it alone. The series’ creator Hiro Mashima is also working on the manga, but he is doing it along with a new title. Edens Zero was just added to Mashima’s canon, and the sci-fi series has received positive reviews thus far. Its weekly release means the artist is strapped for time as is, so Mashima will get more time to breathe if Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is moved back.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.