Fairy Tail Final Season Confirms When it’s Going to End

Fairy Tail’s final season has been off to the races as Natsu, Lucy, and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild have been embroiled in a war against Zeref and the Alvarez Empire. But as dedicated fans of the franchise have noticed, the anime has been gearing up for its final climactic set of battles in the last few episodes. But while fans knew this would be the final outing for the anime series, it’s still bittersweet to get a confirmation that the end really is coming.

The official Twitter account for the Fairy Tail anime has confirmed that the anime will be coming to an end with Episode 328 of the series. With Episode 319 coming soon, that means the end of the anime is only a mere ten episodes or so away.

The official Twitter account for the anime commemorated the announcement that the series will end with Episode 328 with a photo of the series’ cast. The voice cast of the series has officially wrapped their work on the anime, and the official Twitter account noted that the final episode will have over 65 characters making an appearance. They joked that they couldn’t fit such a massive cast into a single photo. With as packed of a cast for the series such as Fairy Tail, fans will be expected a huge finale. But the fact that it’s so soon definitely took many fans by surprise.

The final season of the series kicked off last October, and with it ending at Episode 328 this will mark a year of the final season. Although the final episode count took anime fans by surprise, it has been running for quite a while now in retrospect. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.