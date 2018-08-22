‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Reveals First Character Designs

Fairy Tail is amping up for its big comeback, and A-1 Pictures just brought the series another step forward. Not only did a new poster for its final season drop, but fans can get a first-look at its character designs as well.

And, yes — Natsu Dragneel looks hot in every sense of the word.

As you can see below, the official website for Fairy Tail posted designs for its main characters. Everyone from Natsu to Gray and more are featured in the gallery, and the mages look ready to greet fans after a long time away.

Fairy Tail 2018 The Final Season – Character designs pic.twitter.com/wEFIUtAO5R — EDENS ZERO (@edenszero_) August 21, 2018

On the whole, most of the characters look similar to how fans remember. Natsu is still rocking his scarf and open vest. However, it looks like the anime is adopting a more matte finish for its final season.

Lucy and Gray also look like they’re ready for action. The heroine is seen in her latest blue costume, and her usual whip is snuggly secured to her waist. Gray is as shirtless as usual, and he has yet to take off his silver necklace. Even Erza looks the same in her traditional armor-skirt combo, but the design’s tight aesthetic is more similar to the manga than the anime itself.

Currently, Fairy Tail plans to release its final season this fall. The big comeback will go live in October, and there is no word on how long the season will last. There are more than 130 chapters left for Fairy Tail to adapt, so fans hope the final season will be on the longer side because saying goodbye to the magical guild will be way easier said than done.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be checking out this anticipated comeback for Fairy Tail?