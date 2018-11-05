‘Fairy Tail’ Debuts Eye-Popping New Lucy Form

Fairy Tail‘s final season started off with the Fairy Tail members scattered after being disbanded, but Natsu and Lucy have gathered enough of the core members to gear up for a major battle against Avatar to stop their Purification Plan.

This also means each of the members displays how much their strength has increased since we last saw them, and Lucy shows off how strong she’s gotten with the eye-popping Taurus variation of her Star Dress spell.

Lucy’s Star Dress is one of her unique Celestial Spells which gives her an outfit and strength inspired by her zodiac spirits. The latest episode debuts her Star Dress: Taurus Form and it’s eye-popping look places her in a cow print bikini and twin-bun hair style. It embarrasses Lucy a bit to debut this form, though these moments are par for the course for her battles.

This time, however, her new outfit not only provides fan service but gives her strength as well. With her newly equipped whip with the form, she easily takes out a ton of members of the Avatar cult. Her strength is given a major boost, and she even takes out one of the cult’s leaders with her new “Lucy Punch” attack (which is just a strong punch).

Lucy’s debuted many eye-popping outfits in the series thus far, but this one is certainly getting attention from fans for many reasons. Thankfully she’s given a boost in strength to add another unique layer to this outfit.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.