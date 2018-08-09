Hiro Mashima Teases Fans With A ‘Fairy Tail’ Announcement

Fairy Tail might have gone quiet for awhile, but the magical franchise isn’t down to fade out. The franchise is back with a sequel, and its final season is on the way. And, according to its creator, another mysterious announcement is on the way.

Hopefully, it bodes well for all you anime collectors out there!

Taking to Twitter, Hiro Mashima reached out to fans and teased them about a recent meeting he attended. The artist teased followers about a new collection of “goodies” and his desire to tell everyone about them already.

“I oversaw the new Fairy Tail goodies, and I really want them! I hope to announce them soon,” Mashima wrote.

So far, there is no word on what these goodies could be, but fans have their hopes. On social media, fans left and right are pleading for the announcement to involve a console title. However, it seems far more likely the teaser is about actual anime merchandise. After all, the show is making an awaited comeback this fall, making it the perfect time to get new merchandise on the market. So, if you have been in the market for a Natsu Dragneel plush, you may want to hold off until Mashima goes live with this latest tease.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

