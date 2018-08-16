‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Sets Sail With A Cute Gajevy Sketch

When it comes to romance, Fairy Tail loves to tease fans with what-ifs. Over the years, Natsu and Lucy have been paired together, and the series has produced plenty of other ships. So, it isn’t surprising to see the creator of Fairy Tail has his favorites, and he just highlighted one with a super-cute sketch.

Taking to Twitter, Hiro Mashima did his thing when he shared another piece of artwork with fans. With a sequel out for Fairy Tail now, the artist has kept up with the guild’s top mages, and a fan-favorite ship is thriving for it.

So, if you think Gajeel and Levy make for an adorable couple, then you need to check out the image below.

As you can see, Mashima drew a sweet picture of the couple together. Gajeel can be seen with his dark hair down, and the Dragon Slayer is sans shirt. As for Levy, the shorter girl is seen with her blue hair pulled back with a yellow ribbon. The two are standing face to face, and Levy has her head tilted downwards as she holds Gajeel’s wrists, and the Dragon Slayer’s content expression proves he is loving the attention.

For fans, they are eager to see whether Fairy Tail’s sequel will embrace ships moving forward. The title is just a few chapters in, but fans are loving its adventurous tone. Gajeel and Levy have popped into the manga already, so here is to hoping the pair get to go on a date or twelve before Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest ends.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

So, do you ship this magical couple?