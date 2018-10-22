‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals A Major Pregnancy

Fairy Tail is back in a big way, and fans may be having trouble keeping up with what is what. Not only is the anime back for its final season, but the manga’s sequel is going on strong with some big reveals.

You know, like the fact that a major Fairy Tail heroine is expecting. If that reveal does not catch your eye, what will?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest went live with its latest chapter. The update gave an update on Jellal as he searches for a familiar mage, and Gajeel is out stalking the girl at the same time with Juvia in tow. However, things get weird when Levy appears and tells the duo they need to have more faith in their guild mate.

As expected, Gajeel continues his quest, and it ends up with him laid flat after he gets a look at Touka undressed. The suspected mage’s strip tease incapacitates the Dragon Slayer, leaving him prone on top of Juvia. It is then Levy walks by, and she’s rather unimpressed with the whole thing. When she walks away, she makes sure to berate her lover, and fans had to do a double-take when Levy put her hands over her stomach.

The emphatic scene showed the mage covering her belly, and a white light glowed around her hold. The panel didn’t make a big announcement about Levy, but the image is pretty hard to misinterpret. Levy’s blush all but confirms that she’s expecting, and it seems Gajeel is the baby daddy.

Of course, fans got a tease of this at the end of Fairy Tail, but it was all conjecture. The final chapter ended with Levy apparently telling Gajeel she was having their baby, but Lucy could not overhear them properly. However, Wendy was able to hear it all, and she was seen flushing hard at the embarrassing conversation.

Are you surprised by this expecting couple? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.