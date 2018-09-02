‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Latest Gray Sketch

Fairy Tail‘s creator may have shifted his main focus to his latest effort Edens Zero, but he still shares new sketches of his favorite characters with fans on Twitter.

His latest sketch features a cool profile of Gray Fullbuster that’s certainly going to be appealing to Gray fans.

Fairy Tail may have officially ended last year, but fans are still enjoying all sorts of new Fairy Tail material. Along with Mashima’s sketches on Twitter, there is a sequel manga following Gray and the other members of the Fairy Tail guild as they try and complete the legendary 100 Years Quest, a task that’s never been completed before. Mashima contributes storyboards for this manga, so it’s a great way for fans to continue the story without taking too much time away from Mashima’s new work.

The anime adaptation of the series is also coming back for a final season this Fall, and fans can’t wait to see the final moments of the series animated. This includes some great moments for Gray, who fans are hoping gets closer with Juvia, the woman constantly fawning over him. This is further emphasized by Mashima himself, who has previously shared sketches of the duo hanging out together and sparking fans’ imaginations. Still it’s hilarious that Gray refuses to wear a shirt even in these sketches.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

If you want to check out more Fairy Tail right now, there’s a sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, currently running. With original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrations by Atsuo Ueda, the series picks up on Natsu, Lucy, and the others’ on their quest that no one has completed before.